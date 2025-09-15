The Warwickshire County Council (footpath adjacent to Harbury Lane, Warwick) Cycle Track Order 2024

A local Public Inquiry is to be held into the above Order which has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Transport for confirmation, pursuant to section 3(1)(a) of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984.
The Inquiry will commence at 10:00am on 18 November 2025 and will be held in Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL by an Independent Inspector appointed for the purpose by the Secretary of State for Transport to hear representations from any other persons who may desire to appear and be heard.
Public Notice and Legal Orders
Technical Drawing
Cycle track order plan (PDF, 1.1MB)
Contact us
For background information on this project, please visit Proposed walking, wheeling and cycling schemes – have your say: Harbury Lane Active Travel connections, Warwick - Warwickshire County Council. For other information, please get in touch by emailing activetravel@warwickshire.gov.uk