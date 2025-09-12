Have your say on Council's budget priorities

Warwickshire County Council wants to hear from anyone who lives, works or studies in the county as it starts to plan its budget for 2026/27 and medium-term financial strategy to 2031.

The Council has a strong track record of robust and effective financial management but like many other local authorities it faces serious financial challenges, driven by rising costs and increasing demand. These pressures mean the Council must make some difficult decisions to ensure it can continue to provide the services its communities depend on, while maintaining a balanced budget.

Through a public consultation the Council is asking for views on the importance of local services and how it can best maintain a balanced budget for the 2026/27 financial year and over the medium-term. The survey also asks for suggestions on where savings and efficiencies could be made.

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “We know that demand for the services we provide is growing, the vulnerability of those we are supporting is increasing and we are facing inflationary pressures because of supply and labour shortages. “We have launched this public consultation to seeks views on the importance of local services and how we can develop a balanced budget for the next financial year. “The information we gather through this consultation will feed into our budget planning process for the 2026/27 financial year. The consultation forms part of the Council’s Value for Money programme which was recently approved by Cabinet.”

This consultation exercise also supports the Council’s statutory requirement to fulfil its Best Value Duty as set out in the Local Government Act 1999. This keeps a focus on continuous improvement including effective budget management.

How to have your say

The feedback will help inform the County Council’s budget setting process for the 2026/27 financial year.

Complete the survey: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/budget-2026-27/

The survey is open until Sunday 12 October 2025

Paper copies of the survey are available on request, please call 01926 410 410.