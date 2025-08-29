Warwickshire schools to gain safety boost from greater parking enforcement

Warwickshire County Council’s ongoing commitment to improving road safety around schools will see parking restrictions actively enforced at a number of schools, starting 1 September.

Uniformed officers will be patrolling designated school sites in the county to monitor compliance, engage with drivers and parents, and raise awareness about the importance of safe and legal parking near schools.

Drivers found to be parking in violation of the restrictions will be issued Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).

Despite reminders to parents and carers about the importance of safe and legal parking near schools, unsafe, inconsiderate parking is still an ongoing concern for teachers, parents and residents. This has lead to a rise in traffic-related incidents involving children in Warwickshire.

While sometimes this is unintentional, parking in “School Keep Clear” zones can create unsafe conditions, reducing visibility, increasing congestion and making it harder for children to cross safely.

Instead, parents and carers are encouraged to park safely, legally and considerately, a short walk away from the school.

This initiative is supported by the Road Safety Education Team, which is responsible for delivering Warwickshire’s Safe and Active Schools program, offering expert guidance and practical assistance in the development and implementation of a broad range of initiatives, events, and campaigns.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “School Keep Clear zones have various benefits. Clearly the safety of the children, parents and staff is key but also it will greatly improve air quality in the school environment and will give children the opportunity to walk from the car to school each day, which is beneficial to physical health and readiness to learn.

“We hope that all parents and carers comply with the regulations so that this important scheme can be introduced with minimal disruption.”

Enforcement measures are set to include:

School Keep Clear Zones:

Vehicles parked in these restricted areas during operational hours will be issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

Across the County, all school Keep Clear sites in phase one are supported by a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) enabling us to enforce. For continuity across all schools, going forward, all School Keep Clear Zig Zag lines are enforceable between 8am and 5pm - Monday to Friday.

Children, parents/carers and staff access the site throughout the school day—not just during drop-off and pick-up. All-day enforcement, Monday to Friday prevents obstructive parking and maintains clear visibility for safe crossing. A fixed time window also provides clarity for drivers, improving compliance and reducing risk.

Where applicable, parking on double yellow lines, which indicate no waiting at any time, will also be strictly enforced. Offenders will receive a PCN of £70, also reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

The list of schools in which parking restrictions will be enforced from 1 September can be found here.

More information can be found on school parking restrictions here.

Parents, carers and teachers are able to report parking issues outside schools here.