Supporting smooth transitions for children and young people in Warwickshire

As the new school year approaches, many children, young people, and their families are preparing for a fresh start in education.

Whether it's beginning nursery, moving up to primary or secondary school, or transitioning to post-16 education and adulthood, these changes can spark a mix of emotions from excitement and anticipation to anxiety and uncertainty.

While some young people adapt easily to new environments, others may need additional support to navigate these transitions.

To help families and professionals foster positive experiences and smooth transitions, Warwickshire County Council has a dedicated webpage, a one-stop resource offering practical advice and guidance. Developed in partnership with parents, carers, and education professionals, these resources are tailored to support every stage of educational transition, with tailored content designed for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Key features of the webpages include:

A transitions animation to introduce the concept in an engaging way

Checklists and forms to help plan and track progress

Activities and videos for children and young people

SEND-specific guidance to ensure inclusive support

Timelines outlining key dates and actions throughout the school year, including versions for those with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), those receiving SEN support, and those without additional needs

These resources aim to empower families and professionals with the tools they need to support children and young people through every step of their educational journey.

Talking about transitions, Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council said:

"We understand that even small changes in routine or environment, like moving classes or starting a new school can feel overwhelming for children and young people, particularly those with special educational needs and disabilities. That’s why early planning is so important in helping them feel confident and supported through these transitions.

“The new Transitions webpages are a great resource, created in partnership with parents, carers, and professionals, to offer clear and accessible guidance at every stage. Whether your child is beginning nursery or preparing for adulthood, these tools are designed to make the journey as smooth and positive as possible for everyone involved."

All transitions resources are now available at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transitions

For further support, including a range of tips to help prepare young people acclimatise to a new school, both before September and in the crucial first weeks, listen to the latest Let’s Talk Warwickshire Podcast: Going Back to School.

Additional support is also available through the Family Information Service on 0800 408 1558 or 01926 742274, via email to fis@warwickshire.gov.uk or by visiting the Children and Families webpages.