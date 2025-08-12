One way system traffic lights to be introduced in late August at The ASPS

A one-way system is expected to start on August 26th to support the works on the highways around The ASPS housing development.

The works are being done as part of the Section 278 Highways Improvement Scheme and funded by developers, Taylor Wimpey and Bloor, as part of the planning conditions.

The scheme started in May, since which time the works have not required much from the temporary traffic lights and the impact on traffic has been minimal.

However, the next phase of work, subject to completion of the county council’s Europa Way scheme to reduce unnecessary congestion on the network, will mean there is a one-way closure which will allow traffic to run westbound into Warwick on the Banbury Road.

Traffic travelling eastbound, out of Warwick, will have to follow a diversion route via Gallows Hil and the A452 Europa Way. The one-.way system is expected to be in place for 15 weeks.

Because of restricted space on the highway for construction, night road closures will be permitted for resurfacing and road marking works in the final phases of the scheme. At present, these works are scheduled to commence November 2025 (further communication confirming the date and diversion route will follow) and are expected to last approximately 5 nights. Any traffic that would have used that section of the road will be accommodated by the diversion route.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, WCC portfolio holder for transport and planning, said:

“The works will enable safe access to vehicles into the new housing developments and are essential. What we can control, to an extent, is the effect it will have on traffic so we chose the traffic management option that will best allow the swiftest possible completion of the works.

“We appreciate that this will cause some journeys to be delayed but we ask motorists to bear with us and to be patient while the works are ongoing.”

