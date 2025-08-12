Mental Health & Wellbeing
Warwickshire County Council
Mental Health & Wellbeing
Your mental health and wellbeing is really important and can be improved.
If you are struggling to cope or feeling low, don’t wait for things to get too much.
There are a range of mental health and wellbeing services and support available across Warwickshire that can help you to improve your wellbeing and support you during difficult times.
We have produced a printable summary of services and support for mental health and wellbeing and details of urgent help for mental health issues.
Warwickshire Mental Health Directory (PDF, 112KB)
-
Wellbeing for Warwickshire – a range of services to support adult mental health
-
Mental health services for young people
-
Encourage men to talk about their mental health
-
Support in the workplace
-
Wellbeing for life
-
Talking therapies (previously known as IAPT)
-
Out of hours crisis support
-
Self-harm
-
Suicide prevention
-
Counselling and bereavement services
If you are experiencing emotions or behaviours that are difficult or hard to manage, we suggest that you speak to your GP.