Mental Health & Wellbeing

Warwickshire County Council

Mental Health & Wellbeing

Your mental health and wellbeing is really important and can be improved.

If you are struggling to cope or feeling low, don’t wait for things to get too much.

There are a range of mental health and wellbeing services and support available across Warwickshire that can help you to improve your wellbeing and support you during difficult times.

We have produced a printable summary of services and support for mental health and wellbeing and details of urgent help for mental health issues.

Warwickshire Mental Health Directory (PDF, 112KB)

If you are experiencing emotions or behaviours that are difficult or hard to manage, we suggest that you speak to your GP.

Mental health and wellbeing – Warwickshire County Council