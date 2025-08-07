The FireFit programme has been sponsored by Think Active and Sport England

FireFit!

Want to become a Firefighter? Want to improve your health? Then we have a plan for you to get you started and back into a routine of doing exercise. The best part is that it’s all completely free!

Why get involved?

The plan is structured and offers lots of practical advice and drills to prepare for our recruitment tests

It has been created by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Physical Training Instructors to help people of all ages get back to being active without having to go to a gym or even leaving their home.

It will assist to get to the required fitness level of a Firefighter and exercise the appropriate muscle groups.

For more information please email firefit@warwickshire.gov.uk. Information on face to face sessions in selected parks in Nuneaton and Bedworth will be available soon.

Our six-week workout plan

Each session runs for 30 minutes. Each circuit style class has been designed to involve compound movements utilising major muscle groups to maximise your workout. Sessions are inclusive for all abilities and fitness levels and can easily be adapted to suit a range of needs. They include a series of cardio and strength training exercises using your own body weight as resistance.

