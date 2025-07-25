New video series empowers Warwickshire schools to strengthen inclusion for all learners

A new series of engaging and informative videos has been launched to boost inclusion in Warwickshire schools.

Developed by Warwickshire County Council, the short films offer real-life insights, strategies, and inspiration to help schools better support those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Created in collaboration with teachers, parent carers, young people and SEND professionals, the series aims to inspire, offer reflection, guide professional learning, and drive meaningful change across school communities.

The powerful new videos feature Warwickshire teachers from a mix of mainstream and special schools sharing a wealth of practical ideas to support the four key areas of SEND: cognition and learning, communication and interaction, social, emotional and mental health and physical and/or sensory needs. They demonstrate simple adaptations and thoughtful approaches that can enhance communication with pupils, increase engagement in learning, foster independence, build self-esteem, and promote emotional wellbeing.

From using visual aids such as Now and Next Boards and Makaton to support language skills and communication, to using focus tools and movement breaks to improve pupils’ concentration and emotional regulation. There are lots of ideas for schools to explore.

The videos have been funded through the government’s Delivering Better Value in SEND programme, which has also enabled the Council to further support schools by providing a specially curated physical toolkit. The toolkit includes high-quality resources designed to promote self-regulation, emotional wellbeing, and sensory engagement - key elements in creating inclusive, supportive learning environments where all children can thrive.

Schools across Warwickshire have welcomed the new resources with enthusiasm, praising both their quality and the Council’s commitment to inclusive education. Schools have described the initiative as “absolutely fantastic” and are eager to put the resources into practice, saying they “will have a huge impact on the children.” Another school commented, “We feel very lucky to have access to such wonderful help and resources.”

Others highlighted the practical value of the tools, particularly in supporting staff development: “The access to the webinars and online videos will be so valuable to support the development of TA [teaching assistants] knowledge and skills.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said:

"Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in a learning environment that recognises and supports their individual needs, and we’re proud to provide these tools to help our educators make a real difference. These new resources offer practical, accessible ways for schools to build more inclusive classrooms, enhancing academic progress, promoting wellbeing, and ensuring every learner feels valued and supported."

Explore the inclusion resources on the SEND Local Offer webpages.

