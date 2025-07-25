Ambitious Birmingham Road scheme takes further step towards completion with resurfacing works

WCC’s scheme of improvements on the A3400 Birmingham Road takes a step nearer completion later this month with contractors commencing carriageway re-surfacing works from 28 July 2025.

In order to minimise disruption and to help ensure the safety of residents, road users and the contractor’s operatives, these works are planned to be undertaken between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

During the surfacing operation and subsequent road closures, residential vehicle access will be maintained and managed by the contractor’s traffic marshalls, on-site signage and barriers. Residents may be asked to wait for a short period to enable safe passage through the works.

The recommended works and access plan is as follows:

Monday 28 July 2025

Works between Bishopton Island and Buckingham Way.

Access to properties from direction of Stratford town centre.

Tuesday 29 July 2025

Works from Buckingham Way & The Ark Veterinary centre.

Access to properties from A46/Bishopton Island to Buckingham Way & Worths Way.

Access to The Avenue from direction of Stratford town centre.

Wednesday 30 July 2025

Works between The Ark Veterinary centre and St Peters Way.

Access to properties from direction of A46 / Bishopton Island end.

Thursday 31 July 2025

Works between A46 / Bishopton Island & Worths Way.

Access to properties from direction of Stratford town side.

Friday 1 July 2025

Works between Worths Way & St Peters Way.

Access to properties from direction of A46 / Bishopton Island end.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are mindful of the amount of traffic on this route so have worked with the contractor to resurface roads at night, keeping disruption to a minimum. There may be some very short delays for residents to ensure their safety and we ask for their patience with these.

“As the scheme draws closer to completion, we look forward to more cycle and pedestrian use, and the long-term effect on the volume of traffic into town that this will bring.”

More information on this scheme is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/birmingham-road-stratford/2