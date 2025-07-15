​​​​​​​Council Grant Helped Bedworth mark Armistice Day with pride and unity

A grant from the Councillor Grant Scheme played a vital role in helping Bedworth uphold its proud tradition of commemorating Armistice Day with dignity, unity, and community spirit.

The funding enabled the town to purchase and display a series of silhouette statues throughout Bedworth in the lead-up to the event. These poignant figures served as a powerful visual tribute, sparking reflection and bringing residents together in shared remembrance ahead of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Bedworth, home to the largest and most renowned Armistice Day Parade in Britain, once again welcomed hundreds of participants and spectators from across the country. The annual service at the War Memorial in Coventry Road Cemetery was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, representing His Majesty The King, along with the Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth, dignitaries, veterans, and members of the public.

Thanks to the councillor grant, the November event maintained its high standards of organisation and ceremonial respect. The parade marched through the town centre, passing many of the silhouette installations, before assembling in the cemetery for the solemn service.

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“The Councillor Grant Scheme is designed to support initiatives that make a real difference to our communities, and few events embody that spirit more than Bedworth’s Armistice Day commemorations. To see this funding used for such a nationally significant and deeply respected occasion is a powerful reminder of how local support can help preserve important traditions, bring people together, and honour those who served. We are proud that the grant contributed to an event of such magnitude and meaning.”

The continued support from local leaders and the community ensures that Bedworth’s national reputation for honouring Armistice Day remains strong, and that the memory of the fallen lives on for generations to come.

For more information on the event visit: https://bedwortharmisticeday.org/

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 councillors with £8,000 to support small-scale projects that benefit their local communities. Applications are open from Monday 9 June 2025 to 5pm on Sunday 20 July 2025. For full details and how to apply, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grants