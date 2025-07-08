Councillor Grants provide lifeline to south Warwickshire youth music organisation

Hundreds of young people in Warwickshire have benefitted from music programmes delivered by SPARK Youth Music, thanks to a grant from the Councillor Grant scheme.

A local not-for-profit community interest company, SPARK Youth Music, is celebrating the transformative impact of Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant Scheme, which has enabled the organisation to deliver life-changing music programmes to hundreds of young people and vulnerable residents across the county.

Founded in 2020, SPARK Youth Music works primarily with young people aged 11–16 using music as a powerful tool to promote mental health awareness, build life and employment skills, and foster a sense of belonging. The organisation supports a wide range of participants, including those experiencing anxiety, depression, bereavement, neurodiversity, physical disabilities, and social isolation. It also works with young carers and children from low-income families.

Over the past four years, SPARK has received several small but impactful grants from councillors across south Warwickshire. These funds have supported SPARK’s innovative band programmes, where participants learn to play instruments, write and record original songs, design band logos and t-shirts, take part in professional photo and video shoots, and perform live gigs.

Clare Thomas founder of SPARK Youth Music said:

“The Councillor Grants have been a lifeline for Spark Youth Music. Unlike national funding bodies that often overlook areas like South Warwickshire, local councillors understand the specific needs of their communities. Their support has allowed us to continue delivering programmes that make a real difference by teaching life and work skills, building confidence, and creating a sense of belonging.”

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, added:

"Supporting grassroots organisations like SPARK Youth Music is exactly what the Councillor Grant Scheme is designed for. These small, dedicated groups have a deep understanding of the challenges facing our communities and are often best placed to deliver meaningful and lasting change. SPARK’s work with young people across South Warwickshire is a shining example of how creativity and compassion can come together to improve mental health, build confidence, and inspire future opportunities. I’m proud that our local funding has played a part in helping them thrive."

The impact of these grants extends beyond the participants themselves, positively affecting families and communities by improving mental health, resilience, and social cohesion.

For more information on SPARK Youth Music, get in touch with them at sparkmusicuk@gmail.com

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 councillors with £8,000 to support small-scale projects that benefit their local communities. Applications are open from Monday 9 June 2025 to 5pm on Sunday 20 July 2025. For full details and how to apply, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grants