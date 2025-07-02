Warwickshire County Council Grant Helps Keep the Arts Alive in Nuneaton

The Nuneaton Festival of Arts delivered its popular Piano and Creative Arts events, thanks to vital support from Warwickshire County Council’s Community Grant scheme.

The Nuneaton Festival of Arts, a beloved cultural tradition for over 70 years, has successfully delivered two of its most popular events, Piano and Creative Arts, thanks to vital funding from Warwickshire County Council’s Community Grant scheme.

In 2024, the festival faced significant challenges due to the closure of key venues and tightening budgets. Determined to continue its legacy of celebrating local talent in music, visual arts, and crafts, the festival used the grant to adapt and deliver high-quality experiences for the community.

The Piano Section, previously held at the Civic Hall in Bedworth, was relocated to Barnacle Village Hall following the Civic Hall’s closure. The grant enabled the hire of a Yamaha C5 concert-level piano from Birmingham, ensuring performers could continue to play on an instrument of professional standard.

Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Section, featuring Art, Craft, Needlecraft, and Photography was also impacted when a long-standing partner was unable to host the exhibitions. The festival responded by relocating:

Art and Photography to The Atkins Building in Hinckley.

to The Atkins Building in Hinckley. Craft and Needlecraft to King Edward VI College annexe in Rope Walk during the Easter holidays.

The grant helped cover venue hire and the purchase of display equipment, allowing these exhibitions to go ahead.

“We were just beginning to rebuild after the pandemic, and the councillors’ grant made it possible for us to maintain the high quality of our Piano Section and continue with our Creative Arts exhibitions,” said Val Squires, Publicity Officer for the Nuneaton Festival of Arts. “Thanks to this support, we didn’t have to cancel again. It allowed us to keep a major part of the festival alive.”

Talking about the importance of Councillor Grants for communities, Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said:

“Councillor grants are all about empowering local communities to thrive. The Nuneaton Festival of Arts is a shining example of how this funding supports cherished local traditions, nurtures creative talent, and brings people together. It’s about more than just funding, it's about strengthening our communities and keeping the spirit of togetherness alive.”

The Nuneaton Festival of Arts continues to be a vital part of the cultural life of Nuneaton and Bedworth, offering opportunities for creative expression, community engagement, and artistic development. The support from Warwickshire County Council has ensured these opportunities remain accessible to all.

For more information on the Nuneaton Festival of Arts visit https://www.facebook.com/NuneatonFestivalOfArts

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 councillors with £8,000 to support small-scale projects that benefit their local communities. Applications are open from Monday 9 June 2025 to 5pm on Sunday 20 July 2025. For full details and how to apply, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grants