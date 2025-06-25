Community Power Transforms Alcester Community Shed - Supporting Men’s Mental Health and Community Wellbeing

A once derelict squash court in Alcester has been transformed into a thriving community hub...

...thanks to the vision of Alcester Town Council, the dedication of local volunteers, community fund raising and a vital community grant from Warwickshire County Council.

The Alcester Community Shed, now located on the site of the Greg Memorial Hall, is making a significant impact on men’s mental health and community engagement.

Closed for over a decade, the Greg Memorial Hall was brought back into public use through a spirited community campaign and fundraising effort. Under a 125-year lease agreement with Stratford District Council, Alcester Town Council not only revitalised the hall, now successfully operating for two years, but also inherited a dilapidated squash court facility.

Faced with the high cost of demolition, the council and community opted instead to repurpose the space into a community shed, inspired by the international Men’s Shed movement. The building required extensive renovations, including a new roof, modern insulation, safe electrics, and asbestos removal. A comprehensive project plan was developed, and with overwhelming community support and over £200,000 raised, the transformation was completed in just one year.

A key milestone in the project was the installation of a solar panel and battery storage system, made possible by a grant from Warwickshire County Council. This system now generates up to 12 kW of electricity with 18 kWh of battery storage, making the shed effectively energy independent and significantly reducing operational costs. This sustainability allows the shed to remain accessible to all.

Talking about the project, Alcester Town Councillor, Mark Cargill, Chair of Alcester Community Shed said:

“This project is a shining example of what can be achieved when community spirit meets strategic support. The Warwickshire County Council grant was the icing on the cake, enabling us to build a sustainable, inclusive space that’s already making a real difference to the local community. It’s a very special place to us all.”

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said:

“Councillor Grants are a powerful tool for grassroots change. They enable local people to bring their ideas to life and create spaces that truly serve their communities. The Alcester Community Shed is a fantastic example of how community investment can unlock enormous social value, supporting mental health, reducing isolation, and building stronger, more connected neighbourhoods. We’re proud to support projects like this that make Warwickshire a better place for everyone.”

Since opening in January 2025, the Alcester Community Shed has welcomed over 30 members, with regular attendance of 12 to 14 people per session. The space has become a cornerstone for social connection, skill-sharing, and mental wellbeing, particularly for men who may otherwise face isolation. The shed also supports wider community initiatives, including collaborative projects with local museums and plans to host craft-based sessions and masterclasses for other groups.

For more information on Alcester Community Shed visit https://www.facebook.com/AlcesterCommunityShed/ or e-mail email alcestercommunityshed@gmail.com

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 councillors with an allocated fund of £8,000 each to support small-scale projects in their local community. Round 1 of the County Councillors’ Grant Fund 2025-26 launched on Monday 9 June 2025and the deadline for applications is Sunday 20 July 2025 at 5pm. For more information visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grants