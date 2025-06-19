New Directions Rugby Enhances Accessibility with Support from Councillors’ Grant Fund

New Directions Rugby has taken a significant step forward in promoting accessibility and inclusion, thanks to a grant from Warwickshire County Council.

The funding went towards enabling the local charity to purchase a new wheelchair accessible minibus, vastly improving transport options for the individuals it supports.

Founded in 1951 by a group of dedicated local parents seeking better services for children with learning disabilities, New Directions has become a cornerstone of the Rugby community. Today, the charity offers a comprehensive range of support, including supported living, residential care, respite services, and day opportunities.

The new minibus is already making a tangible difference. “Warwickshire County Council has long been a supporter of New Directions, and this grant helps to continue to build on that partnership,” said Carol Payne, Operations Manager at New Directions. “The new vehicle is already making a difference, allowing more customers to attend medical appointments, explore outdoor spaces, and participate in community activities with greater ease and comfort.”

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, praised the initiative:

“Councillor grants are a vital tool for empowering local communities and supporting organisations that make a real difference in people’s lives. It’s inspiring to see how the funding has helped New Directions Rugby enhance accessibility and inclusion with the purchase of their new wheelchair accessible minibus. These grants reflect our commitment to ensuring inclusion and independence for everyone.”

Looking ahead to the summer, New Directions plans to use the vehicle for holiday trips, further enriching the lives of those they support. To learn more about New Directions Rugby and their work, visit https://www.facebook.com/newdirectionsrugby

The Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 councillors with £8,000 to support small-scale projects that benefit their local communities. Upcoming Application Window: Opens: Monday 9 June 2025 at 9am Closes: Sunday 20 July 2025 at 5pm. For full details and how to apply, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grants