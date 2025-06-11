Brighter nights at Victoria Park following request from young people

Young skaters celebrate new lighting at Victoria Park skate park, Leamington Spa, installed after their determined approach to demonstrate the need to improve safety in the area.

Supported by South Leamington detached youth workers from Warwickshire County Council youth service, who regularly engaged with young people at the park, the group started a project to raise their concerns about safety - particularly after dark and during the winter months.

The young people were also keen to make the skate park a space that could be safely shared with all park users. In a considerate move, they chose to stop skating during daylight hours when unsupervised toddlers were playing in the area—further limiting their time to enjoy the facility.

Recognising the importance of safety and inclusivity in public spaces, the council’s youth workers facilitated a series of meetings in the park with key stakeholders, including Councillor Geraldine Cullinan (Clarendon Ward), Jon Barnett from Warwick District Council’s Community Safety Team, and David Adams, Chair of the Friends of Victoria Park.

Through months of collaboration and ongoing youth engagement, the case for improved lighting was made clear. Warwick District Council successfully secured funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (now called Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) to install lighting throughout the circular path around the park, and importantly, for the skate park itself.

The new lights were installed last month, and the response from young people has been overwhelmingly positive.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: "This project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when we listen to young people and take their concerns seriously. As a child friendly county we are committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces for children and young people to play, socialise and thrive. The young people who use Victoria Park have shown great maturity and community spirit, and I’m delighted their voices have helped make this park safer for everyone."

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Safer, Healthier and Active Communities at Warwick District Council, added: “The District Council is pleased to have supported the installation of the lights at Victoria Park, enhancing feelings of safety for those using the skate park in the evenings. It’s great to see our young people using their voice to champion for safe, accessible spaces.”

One of the young people said: " We want to thank everyone for helping us, we really didn't think it would happen as we know we may have a negative stereotype by some, but having the lights is brilliant."

The enhanced lighting not only improves safety for all users after dark but also demonstrates how young people can be responsible and engaged members of their local communities.

Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council are both members of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, a collection of partner agencies who work together to address crime and safety priorities in the county and keep people safe in Warwickshire.

For more information for our Youth services please read here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice

*All young people who participated are: Abigail, Chloe, Dylan, Evan, Fraser, Ioan, Pidgeon, Shay, Stan, Syd, Travis, Jake, Sam, Ashton, Ed, Saif, Enzo & Elliot