Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant fund open for applications! 

Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant Fund is now open for applications from community and voluntary groups across the county.

Each of the 57 councillors in Warwickshire is allocated £8,000 annually to support small-scale projects within their divisions. These projects should align with key areas such as improving access to services, reducing loneliness and isolation, enhancing physical and mental health and wellbeing, or improving the local environment and sustainability.

The full category list can be seen on the website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants

Applications can be submitted on the council’s website, and there are two different forms depending on whether the grant needed is over or under £350. Applications can be submitted from now until Sunday 20 July 2025 at 5pm.

Previous successful applicants include; Paint Stratford, St Mary’s Church Community Space, The Hindu Gujarati Samaj Centre (Nuneaton), Bedworth Ex-Servicemen's Bowls Club, Alcester Community Shed, Art in the Park 2024 and many, many others.

Councillor Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities at Warwickshire County Council said:

“The Councillors' Grant Fund is a fantastic way for us to support the brilliant work happening in our communities. It gives councillors the means to back local groups and volunteers who know their areas best and are already making a difference. “Whether it’s tackling isolation, improving wellbeing, or creating more connected places to live, this fund helps turn great local ideas into action. It’s about giving people the tools to shape the kind of Warwickshire they want to live in. Stronger, more inclusive, and full of opportunity.”

For more information about the grant and to submit an application, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants

For further information about grants specific to areas, please contact the Community Partnership team as follows: