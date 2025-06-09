Connection matters this Loneliness Awareness Week

How are you today? This question is regularly asked in day-to-day conversation.

However, for many people who experience loneliness, a check-in with a friendly hello may be the only interaction they receive for days or even months.

The focus of Loneliness Awareness Week (9-15 June) this year is Meeting Loneliness Together and reducing the stigma around this natural human emotion. In Warwickshire, 6.9% of adults reported feeling lonely often or always* which equates to around 40,000 people across the county.

Loneliness can be experienced by anyone, no matter their age or circumstance, which is why Warwickshire County Council encourages residents to practice the Five Ways to Wellbeing. By connecting with others, continuing to learn, staying physically active, giving time or support to others (such as through volunteering), and taking time to slow down and appreciate the world around them, individuals can improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

For those who would like further help and support with feelings of loneliness or social isolation, resources are available on the Warwickshire County Council loneliness webpage. A video is also available to watch about where to find support if you would like to connect with others. Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want to reassure residents who may be feeling lonely or socially isolated that help and support is available. From phone calls to online chats or in-person conversation, the county's support services to combat loneliness can be provided in a way that best suits your needs.

“There are also opportunities to make new connections with people in your local area, for example at your nearby library or country park, which are great ways to improve wellbeing. I encourage anyone who is feeling lonely, or knows someone feeling this way, to explore the range of support that Warwickshire has to offer.”

Raising awareness about loneliness can help individuals to support both themselves and others. When someone is aware that a neighbour, friend, or family member may be feeling lonely, it is important to remind them that they are not alone. Even small gestures such as a phone call, a written note, or a weekend coffee and chat can make a meaningful difference and help someone feel seen and included.

For help with mental health and wellbeing please do visit Wellbeing for Warwickshire which is a countywide service for anyone who needs support with their mental health and wellbeing. This support can be face-to-face, over the phone on 0800 616171, or online. The service offers drop-in hubs, one-to-one support, online counselling, dedicated phone line and online chat, and free courses and workshops to improve mental health.

For younger people, dedicated support services are available if they, or their parents/carers, are worried about loneliness or mental health. To find out more, visit the Council’s mental health services for young people webpage.

For those who may feel hesitant about taking the first step towards joining a local club or community group to meet other people, here are some recommendations to explore:

Warwickshire Country Parks and green spaces

Warwickshire’s country parks and green spaces provide many opportunities to experience the wellbeing benefits of connecting with others in the community and spending time in nature.

At Kingsbury Water Park, visitors can take part in free Park Yoga sessions, which take place every Sunday at 9.30am. The sessions are an excellent opportunity to relax, move, and connect with nature. The park also hosts weekly Wednesday Walks which offer gentle exercise and friendly conversations with fellow walkers in a beautiful setting.

For other wellbeing activities via Eventbrite in Warwickshire please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/d/united-kingdom--warwickshire/mentalhealthandwellbeing/

The Connecting with Nature event series at Ryton Pools country park includes a mixture of activities designed to encourage mindfulness, creativity, and a deeper appreciation of the natural world.

Volunteer groups meet regularly at several of Warwickshire’s country parks, contributing to practical tasks to look after and enhance the parks whilst providing a sense of purpose and connection.

For more information go to www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk. For those with no access to a country park, enjoying any green space in your local community is still a great way to boost wellbeing.

Warwickshire Libraries

Sign up as a library member for free and enjoy access to Reading Well, a collection of books at Warwickshire Libraries providing expert advice and tips on a range of health and wellbeing topics. The collection covers mental health and dementia, as well as useful resources specific to children and young people.

Warwickshire Libraries offer a variety of events and activities such as coffee mornings, mindfulness colouring, books clubs, knit and natter sessions and more. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraryevents and www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries for more information. Residents can also use the Warwickshire Mobile Library service, which covers 250 stops across the county over a four-week schedule to bring reading materials and connecting with others closer to you.

Walk with Us – Warwickshire Police

Walk with Us strolls are open to women and girls who wish to talk to Warwickshire Police whilst walking in their own neighbourhood and highlight any areas of concern. Sharing this information with the police may help those with concerns to reduce any stress or anxiety about their local area.

During Loneliness Awareness Week, follow Warwickshire County Council on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to discover more information about the support and opportunities available to connect with others.

For more information around mental health please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mental-health-wellbeing