Warwickshire celebrates Refugee Week 2025: ‘Community as a Superpower

Refugee Week 2025 (16–22 June) is being marked across Warwickshire with a vibrant programme of local events that celebrate the strength found in community.

Centred around this year’s national theme ‘Community as a Superpower’ the week is a chance for people across the county to come together in recognition of the power of connection, support, and shared belonging.

Warwickshire is home to people from many different backgrounds, and this week highlights the everyday acts of kindness and solidarity that build stronger neighbourhoods. From art exhibitions and storytelling projects to school activities and community meals, residents are joining in to show that community is about people looking out for one another, no matter where they’re from.

The programme also includes events to mark World Refugee Day on 20 June, offering a chance to hear the stories of those who’ve made Warwickshire their home and to celebrate how welcoming, resilient communities benefit everyone.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said: "In Warwickshire, we believe in the power of people. Every smile, shared story, or warm welcome strengthens the fabric of our communities. Refugee Week reminds us that each of us has a role to play and that together, we are stronger."

Highlights of Refugee Week 2025 Events:

Community as a Superpower art exhibition: The WCC Migration Team has teamed up with local illustrator Marth Moreton-Smith to celebrate the inspiring work of community organisations supporting refugees—brought to life in a dynamic comic-book style.Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist and the volunteers featured in the exhibition, and to learn more about other exciting events taking place throughout Refugee Week. 9 June, St Peters Apostle Church, Dormer Place, Leamington Spa, CV32 5AA

’My superpower for a kinder community' art competition: This year’s competition invited children and young people to explore how their everyday superpowers—like kindness, empathy, and sharing can help build a more welcoming community. Through art, they reflected on the importance of inclusion and how small actions can make a big difference. The activity also introduced the topic of refugees in an age-appropriate way, celebrating diversity and belonging. Visit our libraries in Nuneaton and Leamington Spa to see the inspiring artwork on display.

Photography, play & simple acts: Join artist Sam Ivin for a drop-in creative workshop, in partnership with Benn Partnership and Rugby Art Gallery and Museum. This event marks the finale of a series of workshops with refugees and asylum seekers in Rugby. Artwork created will be on display at Rugby Art Gallery during Refugee Week. 17 June, 11 am at Rugby Library .

Power in community: Stories from around the world: Christ Church Brownsover has organised a n evening of music, storytelling, and shared conversation featuring ESOL learners and local residents. Through music, movement, and storytelling, this celebration highlights the strength of community and the power of diverse voices coming together. Join them on 17 June, 7pm at Christ Church, Rugby

Community as a Superpower – Celebration event: On World Refugee Day (20 June), Warwickshire County Council and partners are inviting everyone to join a celebration at the Old Shire Hall. The event will recognise the contributions of volunteers supporting newly arrived communities and will show solidarity with those who have sought sanctuary in Warwickshire. Drop in to explore cultural recipes, enjoy traditional Ukrainian music, or join Playbox Theatre’s storytelling session in the Moomins corner for little ones. 20 June, 10am-4pm, Old Shire Hall, Warwick

These are just a selection of the free events available. For a complete list and further details, please go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/collections/4298173/events. or download the programme: https://api.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/WCCC-1980322935-3206

Everyone is welcome to participate in Refugee Week events. Whether you're attending an event, supporting a neighbour, or learning something new, your involvement helps strengthen community bonds.

For more information visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/refugeeweek and https://refugeeweek.org.uk/