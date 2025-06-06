Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme – Warwickshire County Council

The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme helps our most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of help.

Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme

What is the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme?

The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme helps our most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of help.

Due to the limited amount of funding we have available, we will prioritise items necessary for day to day living such as food, energy, and water and particularly those who may not be eligible for other forms of government support.

Who is eligible?

Our eligibility criteria balances supporting as many residents as we can with targeting our limited funds to support those who need our help the most.

Applicants need to be:

a legal resident in the UK

aged 16 or over

have no other access to funds or enough resources to pay for food or energy

experiencing a situation which poses a serious health or safety risk to themselves or their family

a resident of Warwickshire

or a member of the armed forces who can demonstrate a strong connection to Warwickshire

Applying

Please call one of our helpful advisors. They will ask questions about your circumstances that you must answer honestly, and they will also signpost you to other agencies and organisations who can offer help and support.

To enquire or to apply for support, call the Local Welfare Scheme on 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182.

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm

Friday from 9am to 4.30pm

