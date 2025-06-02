The next phase of Birmingham Road works are announced

Following the successful completion of the second phase of works to improve the A3400 Birmingham Road corridor, Warwickshire County Council has announced a start date for the next stage of the scheme.

Works along the outbound footway, between St Peter’s Way and Joseph Way have recently been completed. The contractor is now preparing to move onto the next phase which considers the outbound footway/cycleway section by the Regal Road roundabout. Works are scheduled to start from next Monday 2nd June 2025.

The works will involve:

Carriageway widening to provide additional lane onto Regal Road Roundabout from the southern approach.

Footway resurfacing along the whole section.

New temporary traffic management arrangements will be introduced to maintain two-way traffic on Birmingham Road. This will involve the use of narrow lanes with outbound traffic redirected to the right turn lane at the roundabout, while the existing outbound lane remains closed. The outbound footway will also be closed, and pedestrians will be required to divert onto the opposite footway using the existing crossing points.

This scheme has followed the major public consultation advice to address traffic issues around Stratford town centre. The project implements the proposals aiming to reduce congestion and improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s good to see the scheme continuing to make progress.

We know that residents and commuters have had their journeys affected by previous works and that there has been a knock-on effect for businesses. Throughout the scheme, we have been committed to working with local people to address problems wherever possible. I urge people to keep communicating with us and we will, in turn, keep issuing regular updated information.”

For more information on this as well as the scheme drawings will be available on the website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/birmingham-road-stratford/2.