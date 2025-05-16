Burton Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre in Stratford to close for one day

Burton Farm Household Waste Recycling Centre in Stratford upon Avon will temporarily close on Tuesday 20 May 2025 for one day to allow for essential water main survey work on the approach road.

There will be no access to the recycling centre or reuse shop but the site is expected be open again on Wednesday 21 May. Any changes to this plan will be posted on the site webpage and Warwickshire Recycles social media channels.

Burton Farm, along with other larger recycling centres in Warwickshire, are open until 6pm on Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Warwickshire County Council extends its apologies to anyone planning to book an appointment to visit the site that day, bookings have been suspended. Residents are advised to consider the alternative recycling centres at Princes Drive in Leamington Spa or Shipston.

With favourable weather expected over the next few weeks and a Bank Holiday later in the month, it is anticipated that the recycling centres will be busy in May. Booking is strongly recommended, especially for weekend visits or visits before noon. Booking is straightforward and ensures you stay informed about any unexpected closures of the recycling centre or surrounding roads. Book via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Steve Smith, Director for Infrastructure, Planning and Environment, stated: “Unfortunately these essential survey works at Burton Farm are unavoidable. We do apologise to anyone who planned to visit the recycling centre and will need to visit this site on another day

“Warwickshire residents have made significant progress in reusing, recycling, and composting their household waste. We would like to thank residents for taking the time and effort to recycle and to reassure them that it is making a difference and is a major contributor towards preserving our resources and reducing our impact on the environment.”

Information about your local recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warwickshire_recycles/

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of protecting the environment, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/