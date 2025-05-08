through Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire - Parenting Guides

Free online courses to help parents feel more confident

The online courses are designed to increase the confidence of parents-to-be, mums, dads, grandparents, and carers. NHS experts and parents have developed them through an evidence-based model known as the Solihull Approach.

All the courses can be completed flexibly, at your own pace. Each of the course modules takes around 15 to 20 minutes to complete. Each course contains several modules.

All the courses are FREE for Warwickshire residents using the access code BEAR.

There’s also a selection of other online and face-to-face courses for parents, covering a wide range of topics.

