Warwickshire Youth Service – Warwickshire County Council

Good youth work promotes young people’s personal and social development and enables them to have a voice, influence and place in their communities and society as a whole. It builds resilience and character and gives young people the confidence and life skills they need to live, learn, work and achieve. For more information on what youth work is, take a look at the National Youth Agency.

We like to be flexible and creative in our response and really listen to the voices of young people. The element of choice runs through all our work. Young people must choose to work with us, it cannot be done to them.

For further information about what the Warwickshire Youth Service is doing or to chat about any of these offers please contact:

Hollie Hutchings - holliehutchings@warwickshire.gov.uk (Team Manager)

Jo Owen - joowen@warwickshire.gov.uk (North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth areas)

Carla Young - carlayoung@warwickshire.gov.uk (Warwick, Stratford-upon-Avon and Rugby areas)

General information email - tys@warwickshire.gov.uk

Instagram: Warwickshire Youth Service (@warwickshireyouthservice) • Instagram photos and videos

