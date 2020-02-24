13/02/2020 Lillington residents warned about street approaches

Lillington residents have reported being approached in the street by individuals offering to carry out repair work to their properties following last weekend’s storm.

Some residents are reported to have handed over hundreds of pounds in cash before any work is even started.

Warwickshire Trading Standards advice is that you can’t tell a good trader from a bad one on the doorstep, or in the street!

If your property needs work, seek quotes from reputable traders.

Published: February 24th 2020

