13/02/2020 Lillington residents warned about street approaches

Lillington residents have reported being approached in the street by individuals offering to carry out repair work to their properties following last weekend’s storm.
Some residents are reported to have handed over hundreds of pounds in cash before any work is even started.
Warwickshire Trading Standards advice is that you can’t tell a good trader from a bad one on the doorstep, or in the street!
If your property needs work, seek quotes from reputable traders.
- Make a scam/rogue trader complaint to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 .
- Sign up to scam alerts at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/scams
- Avoid rogue traders. Use Warwickshire Trading Standards No Rogue Traders Here approved trader scheme
