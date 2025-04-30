Becoming an On-Call Firefighter for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service might be simpler than you think!

There are many different reasons someone might want to sign up to be an on-call Fire Fighter. Perhaps they have always wanted to join the fire service...

...Or maybe they want to give back to their community in some way. Perhaps they recently retired from their career and want to try something new? Or perhaps they need a bit of extra income each month.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is open for On-Call recruitment, and is looking for dedicated, community-minded individuals to join the team. This role offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your community while gaining valuable skills and experiences.

“But I am too old to join!” or “I’m not fit enough” are common phrases people who have always wanted to join the team but have stopped at the application stage may say. Other common misconceptions can include:

"You need to be a certain height to be a firefighter.”

This isn’t the case, there are no height restrictions to become an on-call firefighter. What matters most are your skills, commitment, and ability to perform the role.

"You have to be extremely fit to apply."

While a reasonable level of fitness is required, you don't need to be an athlete. The training provided will help you build the necessary fitness levels.

"On-call firefighters are always on duty."

On-call firefighters provide an agreed number of hours per week when they are available to respond to incidents. This role offers flexibility to fit around your other commitments.

“You need previous experience in a fire service."

No prior experience is necessary. Comprehensive training is provided to equip you with all the skills you need.

For anyone thinking about applying but would like to find out more then visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/oncallfirefighters or email ffrecruitment@warwickshire.gov.uk

One of WFRS’s current On-Call firefighters, Dan, said this about his experience:

"The reason why I wanted to become an on-call firefighter is because I find how unique and interesting the roles in the fire service are and what the fire service does to protect and keep communities safe. I also really enjoy keeping fit and as a firefighter, it is important to always maintain fitness. Ever since I joined the fire service, I am very proud and honoured to serve."

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

"Becoming an on-call firefighter is a fantastic way to serve your community, gain new skills, and be part of a dedicated team. We welcome individuals from all walks of life and encourage anyone interested to apply.

"The role is incredibly rewarding, offering not only the chance to help others but also to develop personally and professionally. Our on-call firefighters are vital to the service we provide, and their dedication and commitment make a real difference in keeping Warwickshire safe. If you have ever considered joining the fire service, now is the perfect time to take that step."

Additional key information:

Eligibility: You must live or work within 5 minutes from one of the following stations: Henley, Polesworth, Southam, Wellesbourne, or Bidford. You must be at least 18 years old and provide a minimum of 24 hours availability per week.

Operational Incidents: On-call firefighters attend various emergencies including fires, road traffic collisions, animal rescues, water-related incidents, and incidents involving chemicals.

Training: Initial training includes modules such as breathing apparatus, fire behaviour, tactical firefighting, road traffic collision development, hazardous materials, and water rescue. Ongoing training involves attending weekly drill nights.

Recruitment Process: The process includes online registration, tests, physical assessments, interviews, and medical & fitness tests. Specific medical requirements include eyesight standards and a treadmill test.

Pay Structure: On-call firefighters are compensated based on their availability and tasks performed. The pay includes a retaining fee, which is a percentage of a full-time firefighter's salary, and additional payments for attending incidents, training, and drill nights.

If you are passionate about serving your community and eager to take on a challenging yet rewarding role, we encourage you to apply to become an on-call firefighter with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. Applications are open until 12 May.

For more information about the role and to apply, please visit Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and submit your application www.warwickshire.gov.uk/oncallfirefighters