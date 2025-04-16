Warwickshire art competition asks children to explore community superpowers

Children and young people across Warwickshire are invited to take part in a special arts competition to celebrate Refugee Week 2025.

The theme for the week is ‘Community as a Superpower’, and children are being encouraged to imagine the small, powerful things they can do to help create a kind, welcoming community.

The Warwickshire County Council competition, titled My superpower for a kinder community, is open to all children and young people aged 4 to 18 years old (and up to 25 with SEND), who are in full-time education in Warwickshire – including home-educated children.

Anyone wishing to enter is invited to think about a super thing people can do to make their community kinder. This might be an imaginative superpower or a real action that helps others feel included and welcomed– like offering a kind word, playing together, or sharing.

Entries can take many creative forms – including drawings, paintings, sculptures, photographs, or a written response of up to 300 words.

John Coleman, Director of Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council said: "This competition is a wonderful opportunity for young people to think about kindness, compassion and the small ways they can make a difference. Refugee Week is about celebrating resilience and community, and we’re proud to support creative projects that bring people together and celebrate the richness of our diverse county."

Donated prizes will be available for the winning entrants and selection of the submitted artwork will be displayed in Warwickshire libraries during Refugee Week (16–22 June 2025), offering recognition and celebration for the young artists involved.

How to enter:

To take part, email your entry to migration@warwickshire.gov.uk with your name, age, school name and address by 11.59pm on 11 May 2025. Entries can be submitted by the young person, a parent/carer or a teacher.

For full competition details, visit the Warwickshire County Council website. Learn more about the national Refugee Week theme at: https://refugeeweek.org.uk/