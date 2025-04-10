Spring into April with better health and wellbeing to keep you happy, healthy and independent

A spring clean isn’t always to do with your wardrobe – your mental and physical health can sometimes need a reset too.

Throughout March, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has been sharing tips and advice to help residents breathe easier and reach their health goals.

We know that regular exercise helps to maintain a healthy body, but it can also help to improve wellbeing too. We have busy lives so it’s understandable that sometimes we don't have time to go for a run or jump onto the cross trainer. However, doing as little as ten minutes of activity can improve your mood. The recommendation for a healthy adult is 150 minutes (2.5 hours) of exercise a week, but doing small increments of 10 minutes and building the time up is a great way to start.

Physical activity needn't be as strenuous as a run or a swim. For anyone with mobility issues, slower paced activities are just as good, such as walking in your local area with friends and family. If you’re unstable on your feet, you can still join in by following these gentle exercise videos, Core strengthening exercise videos - YouTube.

Eating a balanced diet will also improve your physical health. Drinking plenty of water will keep you hydrated and will boost your mood too. Visit Eat well, move more – Warwickshire County Council for more information on maintaining a healthy diet.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “Taking small steps to keep physically and mentally fit will help people to lead a healthier, happier life in the long run.

“We understand that balancing exercise with family life and work can be a challenge, but there is plenty of tools available to make staying physically healthy a bit easier.

“If you are struggling with your mental health or wellbeing for any reason, it’s so important that you don’t suffer in silence – support is available.”

Warwickshire has a range of mental health and wellbeing support services. For more information go to warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

For more information on staying physically active, visit Get active – Warwickshire County Council