Ride five miles this May with Love to Ride Warwickshire

It’s official! Bike Month is back for 2025 and this year it’s a little difference.

Why not sign-up for Love to Ride Warwickshire today: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

As Warwickshire moves into the warmer Spring and Summer months with more hours of daylight, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to dust off their bikes and explore the many benefits of an active travel lifestyle.

There is now also an extra incentive to get those bikes out, as throughout May, Warwickshire County Council is supporting Love to Ride’s Bike Month 2025 Challenge, which aims to get businesses, communities and individuals to take up cycling for work, health and leisure.

The theme of this years’ Bike Month Challenge is #Ride5, which encourages individuals to ride at least five miles during May in order to clock up points for their workplace and to be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

Getting involved is easy. Anyone who wants to take part, simply needs to:

Sign up for Ride 5 – Log in or create an account .

Download the Love to Ride app ;

Set your goal for May – Ride 5 miles or set your own distance challenge.

Ride and have fun!

By doing this, residents are in with a chance to win great prizes, including cash!

New to cycling?

To join the challenge, it doesn't matter if residents ride every day or if they haven't been on a bike in years. The folks at Love to Ride are behaviour change experts who have refined their approach by helping people worldwide get into biking. Love to Ride has lots of resources to help people ride out with confidence, including a range of Tips articles and Quick Courses.

Rate your route

Love to Ride’s latest rate your route feature launched last year for Bike Month 2024 and is proving very popular with users. By ‘painting’ with your finger to provide feedback about the comfort levels on each section of a ride! Every ride logged with the app can contribute to anonymous data that planners can use to make better cycling infrastructure decisions.

Support for businesses

For businesses who are looking to support active travel initiatives within the workplace, Warwickshire County Council offers a range of support through the Workplace Active Travel programme. As part of the Workplace Active Travel Programme, we can offer; advice, guidance, site audits, and our Active Travel Roadshow. The Roadshow includes initiatives such as:

Free ‘Dr. Bike’ health checks;

Free BikeRegister security marking;

Smoothie bike hire;

Route planning, advice and guidance;

Maps and other Active Travel resources.

Stephen Rumble, Warwickshire County Council Service Manager for Transport Planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge, both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“For residents looking to reduce vehicle costs for fuel and maintenance, improve physical and mental wellbeing whilst also benefiting the environment, then there is no better time than now to get on those bikes.

“It's often the short journeys – less than five miles – which have the greatest negative impact, both on the environment and on finances. However, these are also the easiest ones to replace with a cycling alternative, whether it be for the school pick-up, the commute to work or to pop into town for shopping and socialising.”

To start your cycling adventure today, visit: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

Find out more about the safe and active workplaces support for business: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/road-safety/safe-active-workplaces

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/home

