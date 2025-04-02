Thumbs up for improving Nuneaton Town Centre access

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has released an update on the public engagement survey regarding proposals to improve access and movement within Nuneaton town centre.

The engagement, which ran for four weeks starting November 18th, 2024, gathered feedback from residents, businesses and town centre users on plans building upon the ongoing Transforming Nuneaton Programme.

Various methods were used to reach the public, such as drop-in sessions in Nuneaton town centre, an online Ask Warwickshire survey, meetings with key stakeholders, and an exhibition at Nuneaton Library.

The proposals focused on enhancing bus travel, improving cyclist and pedestrian connectivity, accessibility for Blue Badge holders and taxi users, managing deliveries, providing better parking information, and creating a more attractive town centre.

During this engagement period, over 350 leaflets were distributed during drop-in sessions and the online survey received a substantial number of responses, primarily from Nuneaton residents. The key findings from the exercise were that, overall, there was a strong level of support for the scheme's key objectives. The most popular of these were:

Creating a more attractive town centre (88% agreement).

Enhancing the pedestrian environment (85% agreement).

Improving parking information (72% agreement).

Proposals related to “Paving, landscaping and street furniture” received the highest level of agreement. Feedback from drop-in sessions also highlighted strong support for general town centre improvements but also raised concerns about cyclist anti-social behaviour and the need for short-stay parking.

Next Steps

Warwickshire County Council officers will arrange a meeting with council members following the May elections to discuss and agree on actions and next steps. In the interim, officers will explore short to medium-term measures based on available funding, while also documenting long-term aspirations.

Margaret Smith, Warwickshire County Council's Service Manager Transport Planning, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took the time to participate in the Nuneaton Town Centre Access and Movement Engagement Survey. The feedback we have received is invaluable and will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Nuneaton town centre. It is clear that there is a strong desire for improvements that enhance the town centre’s attractiveness while maintaining accessibility to and for the local businesses.

“The Transforming Nuneaton programme will bring a huge change to the centre of Nuneaton. We want to ensure that access to the town complements that and adds to an outstanding experience, whether you work there, live there or are visiting.”

Find out more about the Nuneaton Town Centre Access and Movement proposals online: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/nuneaton-access-and-movement-survey/

More information on Transforming Nuneaton can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transformingnuneaton