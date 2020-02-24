11/02/2020 Dordon residents alerted to watch out for bogus ‘council’ rogue roofers and all residents warned after Storm Ciara

Warwickshire Trading Standards are warning residents to beware of rogue roofers going door to door, falsely claiming to work for ‘the council’.

Dordon residents reported receiving knocks on their doors from someone saying their chimneys were on the verge of collapsing if something wasn’t done!

After Storm Ciara blew through Warwickshire at the weekend, bring down trees, fences and damaging roofs, Trading Standards Officers are warning residents across the county to beware of rogue traders intent upon taking advantage.

Officers warn that rogue traders can appear both charming and extremely plausible on the doorstep, but their work is of a poor quality and sometimes they will take money for materials and simply disappear! Prices may start low, but they will soon demand more money and very often the work they claim needs doing is completely unnecessary.

Top tips to avoid rogue traders

• Don’t buy from unexpected doorstep callers

• Go on recommendation and use traders that family or friends have been happy with. If that’s not possible, consider using a Trading Standards vetted and approved trader (see link below)

• Ensure the business has a genuine address – find out how long they have been there for. If necessary ‘Google’ it. If you find lots of businesses at the same address, that can be a warning sign

• Ask to see examples of their work and verify it with the householder

• Get everything written down – don’t rely on spoken agreements

• Be wary of any trader who can start work quickly or straight away. You can expect to wait several months for a good builder to start work

• Don’t buy from the first trader who comes to your door or be rushed in to making a quick decision – seek quotes from reputable traders