Burton Farm recycling centre and reuse shop will reopen earlier than planned

Although Burton Farm recycling centre near Stratford will be closed on Friday 14 March due to essential water main repairs, the centre will be open on Saturday 15 March and Sunday 16 March.

The reuse shop will remain closed over the weekend.

From Monday 17 March, both the recycling centre and reuse shop will be open.

Booking is required for a visit to the recycling centre and appointments can be booked via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Customers wishing to book a visit to an alternative site on Friday are advised that the nearest ones are:

Shipston – please check for items NOT accepted at this site

Princes Drive, Leamington Spa – all materials accepted

There will be a need to close the site again later in the month for a few days due to ongoing works affecting the only access route.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “The essential maintenance works that were needed at Burton Farm were unavoidable, however, I am pleased to say that every effort has been made to resolve them as quickly as possible to allow the centre to reopen earlier than originally expected."

Residents are advised to check social media or the Burton Farm webpage for updates www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingburtonfarm