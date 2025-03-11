Council simplifies home to school transport application process 

Warwickshire County Council has introduced a new, streamlined process for home to school transport for pupils starting Year 7 in September 2025.

This means that eligible pupils living in Warwickshire will no longer need to complete application forms. Instead, the Home to School Transport Team will automatically assess eligibility and notify families by 28th of April 2025.

Further information will be sent out to confirm the type of transport assistance being provided by 18th August 2025.

This change is designed to simplify the process, reduce the need for applications, and ensure transport arrangements are confirmed earlier, giving families peace of mind before the new school year begins.

Talking about the new process, Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said,

"This change is designed to make life easier for families, ensuring they have one less thing to worry about when preparing for their child's transition to secondary school. We are committed to improving our services and ensuring that eligible pupils can secure home to school transport without having to fill out any forms. The new process will come into effect in March 2025, aligning with the confirmation of secondary school places for September 2025.”

Families who have a change of circumstances, such as moving house, who are new to Warwickshire or have pupils going into Reception, are advised to continue using the current online application system. Please note that these changes apply only to pupils without an Education, Health, and Care Plan (EHCP) moving into Year 7.

Families who do not receive this notification by28th of April 2025, but believe their child is eligible should complete the online application form by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transporthelpunder16.

Please note that applications for Key Stage Transfers will be processed from the 28th of April 2025 through to the 30th of June 2025.

For more information regarding the home to school transport process, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schooltransport