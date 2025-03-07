Funding secured for 700 EV chargepoints in Warwickshire

Around 700 new electric vehicle (EV) public chargepoints are to be installed following Warwickshire County Council’s approval to invest nearly £3.3m in public charging infrastructure.

At its 28 January meeting Cabinet approved the addition of £3.295m to the Capital Programme for the installation and ongoing management of EV chargepoints. This funding comes from the Department for Transport’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund.

The procurement process is now underway, with the aim of awarding contracts by September 2025. It is anticipated that the new twin-socket chargepoints will be installed across the county over the next three to four years.

The new chargepoints will be delivered with a firm focus on public need, being strategically located to prioritise areas where residents lack off-street parking.

Warwickshire County Council is collaborating with neighbouring local authorities, led by the sub-national transport body Midlands Connect, to leverage collective buying power through a joint procurement process. This approach will maximise the number of chargepoints delivered and ensure the most effective use of funding.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "This is a crucial step in our journey towards a more sustainable transport future. By investing in public charging infrastructure, we are making it easier for residents to switch to electric vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint.

“Jointly procuring with other authorities will both allow us to do more in Warwickshire and enable other authorities to do more with their resources. If we are to face the climate challenge, it’s vital that we take opportunities like this to work together and get maximum value out of the money we have."

