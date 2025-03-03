Preparation to start for latest phase of Birmingham Road improvements

Initiation works for the third phase of the Birmingham Road improvement scheme are set to start from Monday 3 March.

These initial Phase 3 works will run from the junction of the A3400 Birmingham Road at Worths Way to and including its junction with St Peters Way. This will include a new shared 3m wide footway and cycleway on both sides of the road. It will connect Stratford town centre with routes to the bus and railway park and ride facility in Bishopston Lane as well as access to the A46.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, said: “Phase 3 of the scheme will be integral in easing traffic flow into the town centre, as well as giving local people a viable alternative to the car with safe footways and cycleways. It should have real benefits for residents and for anyone travelling into Stratford along this stretch of road.

“As with the two previous phases of work, there will, inevitably, be some disruption as traffic management is put in place. This is essential if the Council is to guarantee the safety of the workforce and road users. However, they will always look to work with local residents and businesses to keep them informed and will listen to concerns.

“Throughout the work so far, they have been flexible and made adaptations where it has been possible. That approach will continue. I will continue, on behalf of residents, to ask them to keep disruption to a minimum.”

The key features of the Phase 3 initiation works include the following:

Widening of existing footways to form new in and outbound shared use cycleway/footway facilities

New drainage infrastructure

Improved street lighting to enhance road safety

New bus shelter on the outbound side by Worths Way.

Phase 3 of the Birmingham Road improvement works will then continue from St Peters Way to Arden Street. Phase 1, from Windsor Street to Arden Street, was completed in 2022 and Phase 2, from Bishopton Roundabout to Worths Way / The Avenue, was completed in February 2025. Both phases delivered a segregated cycle and footway and improved paving and crossing points. Phase 2 also included major new drainage infrastructure.

Balfour Beatty Living Places (BBLP) will be delivering the construction works. There will be some traffic management required for personnel to be able to work safely, which includes closing the outbound lane from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday. There is sufficient road width to still allow two-way traffic with the lane closure. Residents will be advised of future traffic management arrangements once details have been confirmed.

For more information on this as well as the scheme drawings will be available on the website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/birmingham-road-stratford/2.