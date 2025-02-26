Teens and young adults invited to free Careers Fair at Stratford-upon-Avon Library

Young people from across the county are invited to attend a free Careers Fair, focused on careers advice and the chance to discover new opportunities, at Stratford-upon-Avon Library.

The free Careers Fair will be taking place on Friday 7 March, 6-8pm, and is suitable for young people aged 14+ years. It will be particularly relevant for those taking GCSEs, A-levels at Sixth form, or pursuing undergraduate studies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with industry professionals and benefit from their expertise, gaining valuable career insights, and explore diverse employment pathways across the arts, sciences, education, and environmental sectors.

It will also bring together respected local organisations including Warwick University, Autin Dance, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Heartbreak Productions, Warwickshire County Parks, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, and many more.

This is a drop-in event and booking is not essential. However, young people can reserve a free place and find out more by visiting the Warwickshire Libraries Careers Fair Eventbrite webpage.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“As part of our commitment to being a Child Friendly County, we are dedicated to creating opportunities for young people to develop the skills they need to build successful futures. Our welcoming library spaces, which are so conducive to learning across all age groups, can play an integral role in that. “I recommend any young person curious about the next steps in their education or working life to attend this Careers Fair and to find out from industry professionals about the many opportunities that are available in Warwickshire”.

Young people can enjoy additional access to career and educational resources by joining their local library as a member for free. Resources are available to borrow in-person at a local library, to find through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries is also a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can.

