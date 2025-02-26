Enhance your health and wellbeing with Living Well  

The Living Well website is designed to inspire and support adults to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

With a range of information and services to promote healthy lifestyles and preventative measures to stay safe and well, residents are encouraged to find out more.

Maintaining good health and wellbeing is more important than ever and Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Living Well website offers numerous resources to stay fit and healthy, including daily physical activity recommendations and exercises to improve core strength and flexibility.

For those who prefer lighter activities, the site provides walking tips and locations in Warwickshire as well as practical advice on healthy eating, hydration, and age-appropriate dietary habits. Food and drink – Warwickshire County Council

Keeping your brain active is equally important, and the website features tips for brain exercises, reading, and puzzles. It also includes links to hearing and eyesight tests to help maintain balance and prevent falls.

Social connections are vital for wellbeing, Living Well offers advice on staying connected with friends and family through technology, community groups, and volunteering. It also addresses loneliness and social isolation, provides strategies to build connections and reduce loneliness.

Considering the ongoing cost of living crisis, Warwickshire services are working together to help people find the information they need to manage increased household costs. There is specialist support available for families and older people, with access to community-based support, and assistance if you are in work or looking for work.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

‘We want all residents to be healthy, happy, and independent, regardless of age. The Living Well website is an excellent resource for adults looking to maintain their health and wellbeing. The website is filled with tips and advice on how to enhance mental, physical, and general wellbeing. The website also offers information and practical support on eating well, staying active, help to stop smoking as well as the benefits of drinking less. I would encourage all residents to explore the website to find support and advice related to health and wellbeing across Warwickshire, as well as national services, which can also offer assistance.’

Throughout February, Warwickshire County Council has been sharing advice and guidance on the various ways residents can be healthy, as well as signposting to the variety of support services available.

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available for residents in Warwickshire.