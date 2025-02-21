Warwickshire libraries selected as finalists for Library of the Year award

Rugby, Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries are delighted to be selected as finalists for Library of the Year at The British Book Awards 2025!

The three libraries, which are part of Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service, are among 36 finalists across the country to be selected for this prestigious award.

Rugby Library, and Stratford-upon-Avon and Alcester libraries grouped together, are two finalists amongst just four selected from the Midlands region. One winner from each region will be announced on Wednesday 12 March, and the overall winner will be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony on Monday 12 May 2025.

The Library of the Year award recognises libraries for their innovation, collaborations with publishers, businesses and other partners, and their ability to establish themselves as vital reading hubs that support local needs within their communities. The award can recognise individual libraries as well as work done across library districts.

The award is sponsored by DK and delivered in association with The Reading Agency. To view the full list of Library of the Year finalists, visit The Bookseller website.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We are thrilled that Rugby, Stratford-upon-Avon, and Alcester libraries have all been recognised as finalists for Library of the Year 2025. I would like to extend my congratulations to all our staff that work so hard to deliver such an enriching and vibrant library service offer. “Warwickshire Libraries are warm and welcoming spaces across the county that provide an incredible range of resources and activities for everyone, which are free to access through a no-cost membership. They play an important role in our communities to bring people together, share knowledge, encourage creativity, and support with residents’ needs, and it is fantastic that the work of Warwickshire Libraries is being recognised in this way”.

Residents can sign-up to become a Warwickshire Libraries member for free on the County Council website. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries is also a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26, which means it’s receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over three years to deliver a programme of free cultural and creative outreach activities.