Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet Approves Admissions Arrangements for 2026/2027

Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet has approved the admissions arrangements for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Admission arrangements are the criteria and procedures used to allocate school places to children, ensuring a fair and transparent process for all applicants.

The approved document outlines several key changes to the existing arrangements:

Reduction in Published Admission Number (PAN) : The PAN at Boughton Leigh Junior School will be reduced from 120 to 90. This adjustment is linked to the change in age range at Brownsover Community School , which will result in 30 fewer children requiring a junior school place, and will align the PAN at Boughton Leigh Junior School with Boughton Leigh Infant School.

Parental Disputes : New provisions have been added to address situations where parents disagree on school preferences. In the absence of a court order, the admissions service will follow a defined process to resolve disputes.

Definition of "Parent": The definition of a "parent" under the Education Act has been included to clarify who can apply for a school place.

UK Service Personnel : Additional support for UK Service Personnel under the Armed Forces Covenant has been included, allowing applications to be processed even before families have a confirmed address.

Applications from Abroad : Clarifications have been made regarding applications from families moving to the UK, specifying that the child's current address will be used if no formal moving date is provided.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "We are committed to ensuring that our admissions process is fair, transparent, and supportive of all families. These changes reflect our ongoing efforts to adapt to the needs of our community and provide clarity for parents and schools alike."

The approved admission arrangements will be published on the Warwickshire County Council website.

For more information on school admission arrangements, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-admissions-appeals

A copy of this report can be found here: Determination of Admission Arrangements, Co-ordinated Scheme and In Year process for school admissions for the 2026-2027 Academic year