This half-term, enjoy the user-friendly Park and Ride service during your visit to Stratford-upon-Avon

Families and tourists planning to visit Stratford-upon-Avon during the half-term holiday are encouraged to enjoy the benefits of using Stratford Park and Ride bus service and car park.

The Park and Ride’s easy and relaxing bus service runs seven days a week, operating Monday to Saturday 7:30am to 6:28pm, and on Sundays between 10:00am and 6:55pm. The car park is also open daily and has more than 700 parking spaces available.

Visitors can find the car park along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road. Parking charges for day trips are £3 if you arrive before 8.59am, or just £1 from 9am. For overnight stays, use of the car park is £6 before 8.59am, or £4 from 9am.

Once onsite, there is a passenger terminal with seating and toilets available Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 12.30pm, and generous roof cover to protect visitors from the elements.

The Park and Ride buses run every 15 minutes for most of each day, and the journey from the car park into the town centre takes approximately 10-12 minutes.

The bus fares also provide great value for visitors, with adult return bus tickets at £2.50, child return bus tickets at £1.50, and return group bus tickets costing just £4.00 for up to five people. Dogs are also welcome on the buses provided they are well-behaved.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“Stratford Park and Ride is a convenient, user-friendly, and low-cost service that families and tourists can really make the most of during the busier half-term holiday. I hope the service encourages more people to consider the public transport options available to them, whilst also supporting a reduction in traffic congestion in Stratford town centre”.

To find out about Stratford Park and Ride car park and bus service, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride