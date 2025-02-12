Enjoy free dinosaur-themed activities and learning about superfoods this half-term at Warwickshire Libraries!

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is encouraging children and families to get involved in plenty of fun activities at their local library this February half-term.

The activities range from having a ‘roarsome’ time making dinosaur-themed crafts, to joining in with interactive Taste and Create sessions to become a food superhero! Regular children’s activities will also be continuing throughout the week including Lego Club, Rhyme Time, and the Books Bears scheme.

For children aged 4-11 years, many libraries across the county are offering free sessions for children to have plenty of fun creating dinosaur-themed crafts, which they can take home afterwards to enjoy. All of the materials for the craft sessions will be provided. The drop-in sessions are happening at multiple library locations and at different times so that as many children as possible can attend. Find the nearest session on the Warwickshire Libraries February Half-Term Eventbrite webpage.

In addition to crafts, Rugby Library will also be hosting a stop motion animation session for 6-12 year olds on Thursday 20 February. Children will be able to choose a stop motion backdrop and fill it with plenty of dinosaur-themed movement and activity! Places will be available to book from Friday 14 February on the Stop-Motion Dinosaurs at Rugby Library webpage.

Has your child ever dreamed of having superpowers? Then they may also enjoy Warwickshire Libraries interactive Taste and Create workshops to become a Food Superhero!

Taking place at libraries across the county and Market Hall Museum, children aged 4-11 years can dive into the world of superfoods, where they can play games, get crafty, and handle and taste different food items to discover how superfoods can help them be their best selves. Each one-hour long workshop is packed with fun and interactive activities to conquer food-themed challenges, and all children that attend the workshops will receive their very own goodie bag.

To book a place, visit the Taste and Create Eventbrite webpage. Please note all participants will be sent a form to complete after booking to notify staff of any food allergies or dietary requirements.

Warwickshire Libraries will also be hosting a number of fun events and activities for pre-school and school aged children, including Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, and Lego Club. To find out which activities are happening at your local library this half-term and how to book, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

For younger children there is also the opportunity to get involved in the free Warwickshire Book Bears scheme. Children under five collect a stamp every time they visit the library, and after six stamps they earn a certificate. If they collect all ten certificates, then they will receive a Library Book Bear soft toy as a reward. To find out more you can ask about the Books Bears scheme at your local library.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Half-term provides plenty of new opportunities for children and their families to discover the benefits of their local library, including the great range of child-friendly activities available. Warwickshire Libraries can also introduce children and young people to the enjoyment of reading, which can support with personal development such as improving communication skills, learning new information, and increasing creativity. “Use of Warwickshire Libraries incredible range of resources and activities is free for everyone across the county to access through a no-cost membership. Our libraries staff look forward to welcoming families into our vibrant and child-friendly library spaces to enjoy the great activities available this half-term.”

Parents, carers, and guardians who would like their children to enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as members for free. As a child or adult library member, books are available to borrow in-person at a local library, to find through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries is also a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire, which is bringing the county together in a collective effort to ensure all children and young people have a voice that is heard, that they are safe, happy and healthy and that they are equipped with the skills to have the best lives they can. To find out more, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest information and events, follow the service on Facebook and Instagram, or sign-up to the weekly newsletter.