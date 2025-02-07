Warwickshire celebrated the Lunar New Year with a vibrant community event

On Saturday, 1st February, Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton Methodist Church, and the Hong Kong community came together to organise and host the Lunar New Year Festival 2025. This was...

On Saturday, 1st February, Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton Methodist Church, and the Hong Kong community came together to organise and host the Lunar New Year Festival 2025.

This was the second year for the event which brought together Hong Kongers and the wider local community for a day of cultural celebration, connection, and support.

Building on the success of last year’s event, this year’s festival welcomed over 100 attendees, where they enjoyed traditional performances, interactive games, and opportunities to engage with local services.

The event served as an official welcome for newly arrived families from Hong Kong and a chance for Warwickshire residents to learn more about Hong Kong’s rich traditions. The event was also an opportunity for local service providers to connect with the Hong Kong community and share valuable resources.

The event opened with a welcome ceremony, where Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Children and young People, Sue Markham spoke about the importance of inclusivity and the contributions of Hong Kongers to Warwickshire. This was followed by a series of performances including traditional Chinese music and piano renditions of Lunar New Year songs.

Cllr Bill Hancox, Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth, attended the event and engaged with both the organisers and the Hong Konger guests. In his speech, he praised the organisers and the community for their dedication and hard work in making the event a success.

Attendees had the chance to participate in a variety of interactive games, such as Mahjong, spring couplet writing, and a chopsticks challenge, all designed to engage participants in Hong Kong traditions. A photo booth added to the festive spirit, making it a fun experience for families and children.

An important feature of the event was the service provider area, where local organisations shared information on ESOL classes, employment support, family resources, and more. The event also included a cultural exhibition, showcasing presentations on Lunar New Year traditions in Hong Kong.

The celebration concluded with a bring and share food session, where guests enjoyed a variety of traditional dishes, fostering conversation and connections across cultures.

A key message from the event was Warwickshire’s ongoing commitment to welcoming and supporting new communities. Speaking at the festival, Cllr Markham said:

"Warwickshire is a county that celebrates and welcomes diversity. This festival is a testament to our community’s commitment to building strong, inclusive connections, ensuring that those who have made Warwickshire their home feel supported and valued. Hong Kongers bring valuable skills, experiences, and traditions, and we are proud to celebrate with them today."

Nuneaton and Bedworth Mayor Cllr Bill Hancox said: “It was a great honour for me to attend the Lunar New Year Festival Celebration at Nuneaton Methodist Church. The event was also a good opportunity for our residents to learn about Hong Kong’s many traditions. It was fantastic to meet families from Hong Kong who had just arrived in our county, and I would like to wish them all the best on behalf of our Nuneaton and Bedworth residents.’’

The festival was made possible through the collaboration of Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton Methodist Church, Warwickshire Youth Service, and dedicated community volunteers.

For more information on support and services available for Hong Kongers in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hong-kong-bno