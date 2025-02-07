Work completes on Phase 2 of Birmingham Road works

Works on the final section of the Phase 2 Birmingham Road Improvements scheme have been completed.

The works on the final section of the Phase 2 Birmingham Road Improvements scheme between Buckingham Way and The Avenue have been successfully completed and all traffic management has been set aside to allow full unabated usage of Birmingham Road.

The final section of works, which were completed on Wednesday 5 February, saw the widening of the existing inbound footway to form a shared footway and cycleway which runs form Bishopton Roundabout to The Avenue.

The Phase 2 Scheme from Bishopton Roundabout and The Avenue has provided new:

Sewers in both the inbound and outbound sides to mitigate against future flooding;

Street lighting to enhance safety;

Pedestrian crossing connecting Squirrels Street to Buckingham Way and enabling pedestrians to use the nearest inbound & outbound bus stops; and

Footway and cycleway providing faster and safer access to Squirrel Street, bus & rail stations and Bishopton Roundabout and beyond.

Warwickshire County Council will shortly be advising any affected residents and businesses of the soon to be commenced Phase 3 works.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North said: “I have been in regular contact with residents and businesses regarding this long-awaited scheme since the outset and I’m aware that the roadworks which were put in place at the start of the scheme were a source of real frustration at the time. I completely understood that.

“What I do hope, though, is that it became clear that the County Council was listening and sought ways to improve how the programme of works was running. While safety on the roads and footpaths was their primary concern, as it had to be, wherever possible they took quick action to minimise disruption as much as they could. This included lifting traffic management around the Mop fairs and finding funding to secure Saturday working to keep the programme on track.

“It’s vital that we provide high quality transport infrastructure for Stratford, particularly on this busy corridor into town, where improving traffic flow is critical. So, I look forward to the final phase of the works, Phase 3, getting underway to complete the overall project as soon as possible. Again, both I and the County Council officers will work with the local communities to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

More information on this as well as the scheme drawings are available on the website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/birmingham-road-stratford/2.