Visit Kenilworth Library on 12 February to discover the unique power of storytelling with Human Books

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting you to enjoy a very different type of storytelling experience at Kenilworth Library on Wednesday 12 February, 6-7:30pm.

Step into the remarkable world of Human Books, where stories come alive, and strangers become storytellers.

Human Books are individuals who have volunteered to share their extraordinary life stories with others, speaking their narratives in ways that can inspire, enlighten, or sometimes challenge our own perspectives. In just 20-minute one-to-one conversations you can learn about a stranger’s life, their journey, and lessons learnt along the way, embracing the opportunity to enjoy listening to another human being and asking questions without judgement.

From stories about resilience in the face of adversity to reflections on mental health, homelessness, and navigating familial expectations, Kenilworth Library’s Human Books event will cover a wide range of topics. Each Human Book will offer a different glimpse into the human experience, reflecting on the triumphs, struggles, and experiences of human life in ways that foster empathy and encourage us to connect and understand each other better within our own communities.

The event is open to readers aged 18 and above, with some 20-minute stories expected to cover challenging experiences. Attendees will be encouraged to browse through the available Human Book titles and blurbs carefully before selecting their preferred book.

To secure a free place at Kenilworth Library’s event and to find out more about each Human Book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/human-books-kenilworth-library-3899933.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Human Books is a great event that can help residents learn how to step out of their comfort zones and engage safely with new and diverse perspectives. It is also an opportunity in our increasingly digital world to connect with others in person, sharing empathy, understanding, and community spirit through the power of storytelling. I encourage those who have never tried Human Books before to give it a go, and our welcoming libraries staff will be on hand to help you to enjoy this vibrant and unique storytelling experience”.

Human Books first enjoyed success at Warwickshire Libraries in Rugby Library last year, where attendees said “great event, well organised. ALL amazing people – inspiring!" and "stories are how we learn empathy and judge less. It's important that everyone is heard!" Another resident also added “This human experience has been amazing... talking to them and actually experiencing their journey – it was lovely and very interesting."

Warwickshire Libraries is a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26, which means it’s receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over three years to deliver a programme of free cultural and creative outreach activities, including Human Books events.