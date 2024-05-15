Discover the power of storytelling with Human Books at Rugby Library this Saturday

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting you to enjoy a very different type of storytelling experience at Rugby Library this Saturday, 18 May, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Step into the exciting world of Human Books, where stories come alive, and strangers become storytellers.

Human Books are individuals who have volunteered to share their stories with others, speaking their narratives in ways that can inspire, enlighten, or sometimes challenge our own perspectives. In just 20 minutes you can learn about a stranger’s life, their journey, and lessons learnt along the way, embracing the opportunity to open up and listen to another human being without judgement.

From stories about resilience in the face of adversity to reflections on mental health, homelessness, and navigating familial expectations, Rugby Library’s Human Books event will cover a wide range of topics. Each Human Book will offer a different glimpse into the human experience, reflecting on the triumphs, struggles, and experiences of human life in ways that foster empathy and encourage us to connect and understand each other better within our own communities.

The event is open to readers aged 18 and above, with some stories expected to cover challenging experiences. Attendees will be encouraged to browse through the available Human Book titles and blurbs carefully before selecting their preferred book.

To secure a free place at this event and to find out more about each Human Book, visit www.eventbrite.com/cc/human-books-hear-a-strangers-story-3292069.

Warwickshire Libraries has a second Human Book event due to take place at Stratford-upon-Avon Library on Tuesday 18 June at 6pm. The Human Book events are being delivered as part of the County Council’s wider work to support Refugee Week, which takes place from 17 – 24 June 2024. The theme of Refugee Week this year is “Our Home” and encourages everyone to reflect on the meaning of home, from our local communities to our shared global environment.

Councillor Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“In a society where we have more and more digital connections, it's great to see an initiative that brings people together in such a meaningful way in person, capturing empathy, understanding, and community spirit through the power of storytelling. This is a great opportunity to step out of your comfort zone in a welcoming space to engage with new and diverse perspectives, and I encourage everyone to attend to help foster a deeper understanding of each other within our local communities”.

Warwickshire Libraries was successful in a bid to become a National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) in Arts Council England’s funding plans for 2023-26. NPO status means that Warwickshire Libraries is receiving funding from Arts Council England’s Investment Programme over the course of three years to deliver a programme of free cultural and creative outreach activities.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter, sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.