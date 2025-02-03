Warwickshire Libraries welcomes two new electric vehicles to deliver county’s mobile library service

Customers of Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) mobile library service will notice a new look vehicle on a route near them over the coming weeks.

From this month, Warwickshire Libraries are delighted to introduce two new electric mobile libraries to deliver its important mobile library service, replacing the previous diesel-run vehicles.

The two new colourful and modern vehicles are similar in size to the previous vehicles and offer the same reliable service. They will also provide the same number of books including plenty of new titles suitable for all ages.

WCC’s mobile library vehicles make 250 stops across the county over a four-week schedule, and both vehicles are fitted with a lift, as well as a low entrance of two small steps and a ramp at the rear for wheelchair users, to provide improved accessibility for customers.

The new vehicles also enable the service to be delivered in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way, producing zero emissions and reducing local air and noise pollution.

To find your nearest mobile library service stop in Warwickshire, visit: https://apps.warwickshire.gov.uk/MobileLibraries/locations

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“The two new electric-powered mobile library vehicles are an exciting addition to Warwickshire Libraries service offer. They will provide a wonderful selection of books to those who cannot otherwise visit our library spaces, as well as improved accessibility options, and greater signposting to local support services on board. “Not only will this enhanced offer improve the customer experience, but the electric vehicles support the Council’s ongoing work to mitigate the impacts of climate change by producing zero emissions."

The arrival of the electric mobile library vehicles represents an exciting milestone in the ongoing commitment of Warwickshire County Council's library service to provide accessible, sustainable, and environmentally conscious library services to the residents of Warwickshire.

To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mobilelibraries. You can contact the mobile library service team by email at mobilelibraryservice@warwickshire.gov.uk or by phone on 01926 851031.

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change, visit www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk