Coventry and Warwickshire residents offered support with financial concerns during and beyond January

January, and into the New Year, can be a time of financial anxiety for some. Local organisations are offering support to residents who may be feeling concerned about money and the cost of living.

At this time of the year, many people can find it hard to manage their finances. Financial anxiety can impact on our mental health, particularly during the winter months where we may encounter high fuel bills and other financial pressures. Financial worries can also impact on loneliness and wellbeing as it reduces how often people can see others.

To encourage the importance of looking after our mental health throughout the winter, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT), local councils and other local organisations are raising awareness of the effects of financial anxiety and highlighting the support available to those who are struggling.

Residents are reminded that if they, or someone they know is feeling stressed due to the costs of living, there are various types of help available:

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer at CWPT, said: “At the start of 2025, we are reminding residents that there is help and support available if anyone is experiencing anxiety and stress about money and the cost of living. We know that people can find money worries isolating and find it hard to ask for help which is why we are encouraging residents to take the first step and seek help.

“If you’re struggling with anxiety or depression, we are on hand to provide help and support. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies offer a self-referral programme. Get started online at talkingtherapies.covwarkpt.nhs.uk or call directly on 024 7667 1090.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, at Coventry City Council, said: “There is a real commitment from all agencies in Coventry and Warwickshire with their mental health and we all know the importance of financial stability.

“We have a website that lists all the support available, and I would encourage anyone in Coventry to check out details of the Household Support Fund, too.

“When family and friends can’t there to help it is important that we know organisations who may be able to help and how to get in touch with them. During a crisis or early on when people may just be starting to have concerns.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: "If worries about finances and the cost of living are affecting your mental health, please know that Warwickshire services are able to help you. There are many options that you can discuss with finance professionals who can advise you on the best plan for your situation. For many people money worries affect your mood, sleep pattern and ultimately your relationship with your family- there is a solution to all of this. Please do get in touch with one of the services across the county."

There are many resources available and support on offer across Coventry and Warwickshire for anyone who is struggling throughout the winter months: