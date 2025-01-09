Residents encouraged to make 2025 the year they go smoke free for good

Anyone looking to make positive lifestyle changes in January can access 12 weeks of free stop smoking support.

People are three times more likely to quit for good with support rather than trying to quit on their own.

The new year can be a great time to find motivation to quit smoking, with the added incentive that free support is available for anyone aged 12+ living or working in Coventry or Warwickshire or registered with a GP in the region. Quitting smoking allows people to start moving better, breathing more easily – and with the average smoker smoking 10 cigarettes a day, quitting could save over £2,000 a year!

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC), in partnership with Hits Radio, are also taking to local shopping centres and high streets this month to promote the free, local stop smoking support available to smokers.

Ambassadors from Hits Radio will be waving Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire flags so passers by don’t miss the opportunity to chat to them about quitting smoking in the new year. Stop smoking practitioners will also be on hand to provide more detailed advice and guidance for smokers who are ready to take that first step to going smoke free for good. Three events are taking place throughout January:

Saturday 11 January – Queens Road Circle (outside the Ropewalk Shopping Centre), Nuneaton, CV11 5JT – 10am to 2pm

Saturday 18 January – Rugby Town Centre, Market Place 18 Market Pl, Rugby CV21 3DU – 10am to 2pm

Saturday 25 January – Coventry Building Society Arena (Classic Dr, Rowley's Green, Coventry CV6 6LN) – 10am to 2pm

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said: “The new year is a great time to look to make positive changes and live a healthier lifestyle. We know that quitting smoking vastly improves physical and mental health, but we also know it’s challenging to take that first step to quitting and to keep it up. That’s why we’re highlighting the free stop smoking support that’s available to smokers in Coventry and Warwickshire to guide them on their journey to going smoke free for good.

“I’d also encourage any smokers, or those with loved ones who smoke, passing through Nuneaton, Rugby or Coventry on the event dates to stop and find out more about the help available.”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport, added: “Stopping smoking is a big step and when people break the habit, they often describe it as one of their most important achievements.

“There will be people who have been considering quitting smoking and there are real benefits of talking to someone face-to-face.

“January is a perfect time to make the commitment to stop and the roadshows are a great way to find out what agencies and services can help - and to know that there is support available to people whatever their circumstances.

“There’s also lots of information on the website. Also, if you have tried quitting and haven’t quite managed it that’s ok, don’t be put off - as with the right support you can keep trying again and quit for good.”

The Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire campaign was created through a partnership between both councils in Coventry and Warwickshire, with funding from the UK Government, to tackle smoking rates across the region.

An estimated 10.7% of people aged 18+ in Coventry and 11.1% in Warwickshire smoke. In Warwickshire, this varies across the district and boroughs. (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2023). Those who wish to quit often struggle due to their addiction to nicotine – over 80% of smokers start before they turn twenty, most as children (Source: Tobacco and Vapes Bill 2024).

The Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire website launched in September 2024 and provides details of local, free, confidential stop smoking services, as well as resources and information about smoking and vaping.

People aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to their local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of support with a specialist stop smoking practitioner.

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only).

Access to a Smoke Free App.

For free stop smoking support, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk or phone 0800 122 3780 for Coventry services or 0333 005 0092 for Warwickshire services.

Throughout January, Warwickshire County Council will be sharing lot of ways residents can lead healthier lifestyles. Follow the council on Facebook for updates.