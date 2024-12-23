Energy bill support available this winter

The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme is distributing funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to support people who may be struggling with energy bills this winter.

The Household Support Fund can provide short-term financial assistance in the form of a one-off voucher payment to meet an immediate need and help those who are finding it hard to manage the cost of their energy bills. This supplements ongoing emergency support from the Local Welfare Scheme for residents in financial crisis.

Families and households in Warwickshire can apply whether they use pre-payment meters, pay by direct debit or on receipt of a bill. Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation. Call 0800 408 1448 or 01926 359182 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/householdsupportfund

This support is time limited and available from 20 December. Those entitled to benefits eligible free school meals have already received this support as part of their recent cost of living payment.

For residents who previously received the winter fuel payment and are no longer eligible but are finding it difficult to meet the cost of their fuel bills, they can go their local library with a form of ID and proof of their name and address and a member of staff can help with an application for one-off support towards energy costs.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “Using our insight from what has worked well with the allocation of previous rounds of the Household Support Fund we will be allocating this latest funding in a similar way to provide short-term support over the winter months. “For this current voucher campaign, we are putting the focus on support for residents to help them manage the costs of their energy bills, and would particularly like to hear from residents who may have previously been in receipt of the winter fuel payment and are no longer eligible but may continue to find it difficult to meet the cost of their fuel bills. “The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme helps our most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means of help, and through the scheme we are able to distribute the Household Support Fund to families and individuals most in need through proactive targeted support and by application.”

Warwickshire County Council is also working with Act on Energy who can provide free advice around energy management and debt. The service can also help residents arrange a boiler service or repair and assist with general home heating and energy enquiries. For further information, please visit the Act on Energy website

More information and advice on staying warm and well this winter is available here.