Christmas opening times

From all of us at Warwickshire County Council, we would like to wish everyone across the county and beyond a very Merry Christmas.
However you choose to celebrate this time of year, we hope that you are able to enjoy some rest and well-deserved downtime with friends or family, and to celebrate Christmas and welcome in the New Year in a way that brings you joy this festive season.
Please note there are some changes to service opening times over the Christmas period.
Customer Service Centre – 01926 410410
- Monday 23 December - 09:00 - 17:00
- Tuesday 24 December - 09:00 - 17:00
- Wednesday 25 December - Closed
- Thursday 26 December - Closed
- Friday 27 December - Closed
- Monday 30 December - 09:00 - 17:00
- Tuesday 31 December - 09:00 - 17:00
- Wednesday 1 January - Closed
- Thursday 2 January - 09:00 - 17:00
Shire Hall, Warwick - Meet and Greet
- Tuesday 24 December Christmas eve 08:00 – 16:00
- Wednesday 25 December - Closed
- Thursday 26 December - Closed
- Friday 27 December - Closed
- Monday 30 December – 08:00-17:30
- Tuesday 31 December - 08:00 – 16:00
- Wednesday 1 January - Closed (New Years Day Bank Holiday)
Please check opening hours of Warwick Post office: Warwick Post Office® | Warwickshire | CV34 4AG
Warwickshire Libraries (WCC managed)
- Tuesday 24 December – close at 16:00
- Wednesday 25 December - Closed
- Thursday 26 December - Closed
- Friday 27 December - Closed
- 28 December (Sat) – open normal hours
- 29 December (Sun) – open normal hours
- 30 December (Mon) - open normal hours
- 31 December closed 4.00pm
- Wednesday 1 January - Closed
- 2 January – open normal hours
Check opening times for your local library: Find a library – Warwickshire County Council
You can renew items online: Renew and return your library items – Warwickshire County Council
Social care
Children's social care
Report a concern
If you have concerns that a child is suffering ANY form of neglect, abuse or cruelty, contact us immediately on 01926 414144 and choose option 3.
Lines are open from:
- Monday to Thursday: 08.30 – 17.30
- Friday: 08.30 – 17.00
Out of hours
If you have an emergency outside of usual office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922
Emergency contact
If you think that a child is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999
Family Information Service
The FIS helpline will be closed on 25, 26, 27 December and 1 January and will reopen as usual on 2 January.
More information for families is available on: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis
Warwickshire Holiday Activities and Food programme
More information on Winter HAF
Adult social care
- 01926 359190 (note Christmas opening hours of Customer Service Centre)
- Monday to Thursday 09:00– 17:00
- Friday 09:00 – 16:30
Emergency contact
If you have an emergency outside of usual office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922
If you think that an adult is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999
Recycling centres
Check the individual details for your local Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc
Registration services
Closed 25, 26, 27 December and 1 January.
More information on birth and death registrations and marriage ceremonies: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/registrations
Market Hall Museum, Warwick
- Tuesday 24 December - Cafe open 10am to 3pm, Museum and shop open 10:00 to 16:00
- 25 December to 1 January – CLOSED
- Thursday 2 January, resume normal opening hours
More information on Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritage
County Record Office
Christmas and January opening times
Country Parks
Warwickshire Country Parks and Greenways will be open as usual every day except for Christmas. Opening times of onsite cafes may change.
Find out more about Warwickshire’s Country Parks
Highways
For up-to-date details of road closures and works on the highways in your area or on your route, please check www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworks
Report a problem: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reportit