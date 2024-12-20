Christmas opening times

From all of us at Warwickshire County Council, we would like to wish everyone across the county and beyond a very Merry Christmas.

However you choose to celebrate this time of year, we hope that you are able to enjoy some rest and well-deserved downtime with friends or family, and to celebrate Christmas and welcome in the New Year in a way that brings you joy this festive season.

Please note there are some changes to service opening times over the Christmas period.

Customer Service Centre – 01926 410410

Monday 23 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Tuesday 24 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Wednesday 25 December - Closed

Thursday 26 December - Closed

Friday 27 December - Closed

Monday 30 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Tuesday 31 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Wednesday 1 January - Closed

Thursday 2 January - 09:00 - 17:00

Shire Hall, Warwick - Meet and Greet

Tuesday 24 December Christmas eve 08:00 – 16:00

Wednesday 25 December - Closed

Thursday 26 December - Closed

Friday 27 December - Closed

Monday 30 December – 08:00-17:30

Tuesday 31 December - 08:00 – 16:00

Wednesday 1 January - Closed (New Years Day Bank Holiday)

Please check opening hours of Warwick Post office: Warwick Post Office® | Warwickshire | CV34 4AG

Warwickshire Libraries (WCC managed)

Tuesday 24 December – close at 16:00

Wednesday 25 December - Closed

Thursday 26 December - Closed

Friday 27 December - Closed

28 December (Sat) – open normal hours

29 December (Sun) – open normal hours

30 December (Mon) - open normal hours

31 December closed 4.00pm

Wednesday 1 January - Closed

2 January – open normal hours

Check opening times for your local library: Find a library – Warwickshire County Council

You can renew items online: Renew and return your library items – Warwickshire County Council

Social care

Children's social care

Report a concern

If you have concerns that a child is suffering ANY form of neglect, abuse or cruelty, contact us immediately on 01926 414144 and choose option 3.

Lines are open from:

Monday to Thursday: 08.30 – 17.30

Friday: 08.30 – 17.00

Out of hours

If you have an emergency outside of usual office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922

Emergency contact

If you think that a child is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999

Family Information Service

The FIS helpline will be closed on 25, 26, 27 December and 1 January and will reopen as usual on 2 January.

More information for families is available on: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis

Warwickshire Holiday Activities and Food programme

More information on Winter HAF

Adult social care

01926 359190 (note Christmas opening hours of Customer Service Centre)

Monday to Thursday 09:00– 17:00

Friday 09:00 – 16:30

Emergency contact

If you have an emergency outside of usual office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922

If you think that an adult is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999

Recycling centres

Check the individual details for your local Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Registration services

Closed 25, 26, 27 December and 1 January.

More information on birth and death registrations and marriage ceremonies: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/registrations

Market Hall Museum, Warwick

Tuesday 24 December - Cafe open 10am to 3pm, Museum and shop open 10:00 to 16:00

25 December to 1 January – CLOSED

Thursday 2 January, resume normal opening hours

More information on Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritage

County Record Office

Christmas and January opening times

Country Parks

Warwickshire Country Parks and Greenways will be open as usual every day except for Christmas. Opening times of onsite cafes may change.

Find out more about Warwickshire’s Country Parks

Highways

For up-to-date details of road closures and works on the highways in your area or on your route, please check www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworks

Report a problem: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reportit