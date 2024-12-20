Visit warm and welcoming Warwickshire Libraries this festive season

Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries are open with a warm welcome and free activities for people of all ages to enjoy this winter.

For children aged 4-11 years, many libraries across the county are offering free sessions to have a go at making winter crafts, which children can take home to enjoy during the festive season. These creative sessions are happening throughout December and early January, and you can view the dates, times, and library locations to get involved on the Winter Crafts Eventbrite webpage.

For children aged 2-4 years, many libraries across the county are offering free Story Stomp sessions, featuring captivating stories, songs, rhymes, and creating a magical experience for families. Regular children’s activities will also continue throughout the winter season including Rhyme Time, Lego Club, and Code Club for 9–11-year-olds. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities to find out which activities are happening at your local library.

To enjoy some enchanting family fun suitable for children of all ages and accompanying adults, visit Nuneaton Library and Rugby Library to enjoy Book Magic Sunday sessions for an immersive literary experience, sparking imagination and wonder through stories and crafts with a different theme each week.

For adults, 23 new titles have been added to Warwickshire Libraries’ Reading Group Collection. The Reading Group is a free service for reading groups that meet within Warwickshire or its neighbouring counties, with over 300 titles to choose from. You can also sign-up for a free place at Warwickshire Libraries’ Virtual Reading Group event on Wednesday 29 January 2025, where the group will be discussing the book Enchantment by Katherine May.

In addition to festive activities, Warwickshire Libraries will be open on Christmas Eve until 4pm, offering 'Twixmas' opening hours on the 28, 29, and 30 December in between Christmas and New Year, and open on 31 December until 4pm to offer a full range of library services. The Twixmas initiative aims to provide residents with a warm and welcoming communal space to unwind, read, and connect during the holiday period.

To find out local library opening times during the entire winter season, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary. Don’t forget Warwickshire Libraries’ digital services are available 24/7 during the Christmas period and beyond, including the eLibrary which hosts a great range of eBooks, eAudio Books from BorrowBox, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eMusic for all residents to enjoy.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwickshire Libraries are warm and vibrant spaces for residents to feel safe, well and connected, especially during the festive season. You will be able to meet with other people, join in with events, and find out more from our friendly staff about the great range of activities and support services that we have available.”

Warwickshire Libraries are participating venues in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative. Residents who are struggling with energy costs, or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time. Find out more about their warm welcome activities and events at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome

Warwickshire Libraries will be sharing more details about their festive events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and X @warklibraries.

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary